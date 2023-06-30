Soha Ali Khan has been giving glimpses of her Los Angeles diaries. The actress is holidaying with hubby Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya in this city. She has shared a few more photos from her vacay in which Soha is seen rocking the cool and casual look. She is seen in three different casual outfits, putting her flawless skin on display and posing stylishly for the camera. These are indeed the perfect way to slay in the summers in LA. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s ‘LA Mornings’ With Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Is All About Enjoying Outdoor Games (Watch Video).

Soha Ali Khan’s Casual Looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

