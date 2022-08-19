Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali who was in a relationship with the actor in the 90s for almost a decade has called out the actor and urged his fans not to support him. Somy took to Instagram and wrote, "A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him, please. He's a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea." Salman Khan Flaunts Long Hair as He Shoots For Bhaijaan in Leh Ladakh (View Pic).

Somy Ali's Recent Post on Ex Salman Khan

