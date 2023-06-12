Singer Sourin Bhatt is in legal trouble. A girl lodged complaint against the singer . As per the complainant, Bhatt had been harassing her physically and mentally and promised her to give her a break in singing. At Jagatpur police station, Cuttack the case was lodged, now the case is referred to Mahila police station. Taarak Mehta's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Accuses Producer Asit Modi of Sexual Harassment, Quits Show Over #MeToo Incident.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Harassment slur on playback singer Sourin Bhatt Girl lodges complaint at Jagatpur police station in #Cuttack, accuses singer of mental and physical harassment on promise of break in a song; case referred to Mahila police station (File pic) pic.twitter.com/2qWsAYZMgr — OTV (@otvnews) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)