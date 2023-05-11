Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has quit the show, as per latest reports. However, the shocker is that she has cited sexual harassment on sets by producer Asit Kumarr Modi as her reason to say goodbye to TMKOC. She has also filed case with regards to #MeToo incident. FYI, the actress was associated with the sitcom since past 15 years. To note, an official statement from the makers is still awaited on this news. Shailesh Lodha Files Complaint Against TMKOC Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Over Non-Payment of Dues.

Jennifer Mistry Alleges Sexual Harassment on TMKOC Sets:

