They are back! Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is back with Stree 2. The lead pair of the film recently commenced shooting for it again. Rajkummar took to social media to share a goofy picture with an interesting caption, ""Kya hoga jab phir se milenge Stree aur Purush? #Stree2 (sic)." Even Shraddha shared the same picture on her Instagram stories with a caption, "Woh Stree hai woh nahi karegi". Not just Rajkummar and Shraddha, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and and Abhishek Banerjee will play key roles in the film. Stree 2: Amar Kaushik Shares Shraddha Kapoor’s Pics on Insta, Captions It As ‘Ohh Stree Tu Kaun Hai?’.

Check Out Rajkummar and Shraddha's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Story:

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao (Photo Credits: Instagram)

