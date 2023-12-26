Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol, known for his action-packed roles, surprised fans by sharing an adorable Christmas video where he joyfully dances with a teddy bear in front of the Christmas tree. Breaking away from his tough on-screen persona, Sunny embraces the festive spirit, cuddling and kissing the teddy bear, and striking cute poses while grooving to his brother Bobby Deol's viral song from the film Animal. Sunny expressed his Christmas celebration, writing, "Celebrated #Christmas with my fave Teddy Bear," concluding the year on a cheerful note. Sunny Deol Wishes Success to Animal, Showers Praises on Bobby Deol: ‘My Younger Brother Has Shaken the World’.

Sunny Deol Dancing To Jamal Kudu

