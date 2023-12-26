Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note expressing love and gratitude for actress Alia Bhatt. Acknowledging Alia's evolution as an artist, Karan credited director Imtiaz Ali for her true launch in Highway, despite her debut in Student Of The Year. He lauded Alia's commitment on set, particularly in her role as Rani Chatterjee. Additionally, Karan praised Ranveer Singh's intense preparation for his character, Rocky Randhawa, in the same post. Grateful for these artists playing lead roles in his films, Karan signed off with appreciation for the unique bond formed during their collaborations. Varun Dhawan Blames Karan Johar for Attacking Married Men, Sidharth Says ‘We Have Just Got Married, Make Sure Our Relationships Remain Intact’.

Karan Johar's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)