Sunny Leone is back with her pranks and this time her target is Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu. In a clip shared by her on Instagram, one can see her hiding behind a wall, wearing a mask. Vishnu walks toward her when she tries to startle him by saving him. The actor however doesn't get scared and acts normal, until Sunny removes her mask and the actor screams his heart out and runs away.

Watch The Hilarious Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)