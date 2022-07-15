Sushmita Sen has shared her first post after boyfriend Lalit Modi on July 14 confirmed that he and the former Miss Universe are 'just dating'. Today, Sen dropped a happy click on IG featuring her two darling daughters along with a kickass caption that reads, "NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!' Aww. Sushmita Sen And Lalit Modi Dating: Ranveer Singh Reacts To Ex-IPL Chairman’s Announcement About His Relationship With The Former Miss Universe.

Sushmita Sen:

