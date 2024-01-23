Following the momentous Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram stories and shared a poignant image - the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Accompanying the picture was a single powerful word - "Motherland." Perhaps Sen is using the Preamble, with its emphasis on secularism and democratic values, as a call for unity and inclusivity beyond the celebratory fervour. Ram Mandir Consecration: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif Celebs Who Graced Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Videos).

Sushmita Sen Shares India's Preamble:

Sushmita Sen Instagram

