Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): The entire nation today observed a historical moment when the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla was done in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in Ayodhya. From politicians and saints to celebrities, the grand event was attended by the who's who of the country.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, superstar Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Madhuri Dixit, Randeep Hooda with his wife Lin Laishram to Ram Charan, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony was graced by a list of celebrities.

Let us look at who attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They opted for ethnic wear for the grand event. Alia opted for a teal-coloured silk saree, which was adorned with motifs depicting the story of Ramayana. The border featured the images of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and the Ram Setu.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

The couple arrived to attend the ceremony. Katrina looked stunning in a golden sari on this auspicious occasion. She kept her outfit classy by accessorising with gold earnings and leaving her hair open. Vicky, on the other hand, was dressed in kurta pyjama, and a stole over his neck. He can be seen taking a selfie with Alia, Ranbir, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif and others.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also reached Ayodhya along with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan to attend the ceremony. Big B donned a white kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket and Abhishek also wore a similar outfit as his father. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pictured exchanging pleasantries with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit was also present at the auspicious ceremony. Both looked stunning in their traditional attire which was perfect for the occasion. The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl looked beautiful as she wore a bright yellow saree, however, her husband wore a red kurta paired with a white pyjama.

Jackie Shroff

Actor Jackie Shroff was also among the B-town celebs present over there at the Ram Temple. He felt blessed after attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.Speaking to ANI, Jackie said, "I have received the blessing...I feel great that I was called. Whenever I was given the role of an inspector, my name was 'Ram'..."

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday attended the Pran Pratistha ceremony. He called it a historical event. While talking about it, he told ANI, "It is a historic moment, thank you so much for inviting me here. Everybody should visit this place, it's beautiful."

Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani

Director Rohit Shetty attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Popular filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani also graced the event to witness the special moment in Ayodhya.

Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth also was seen attending the auspicious ceremony in Ayodhya.

Chiranjeevi

Superstar Chiranjeevi attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. He said that the experience was "wonderful" and the day belonged to the whole country. "It's a wonderful experience. Day made for the people of entire India," Chiranjeevi told ANI after the ceremony.

Ram Charan

The 'RRR' actor graced the event along with his father, Chiranjeevi. He wore a kurta along with a shawl for the special occasion.

Hema Malini

Veteran actor Hema Malini attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. She wore a yellow-coloured saree with a pink-coloured blouse and teamed it with a red shawl. She completed her look with a statement-layered necklace and kept her hair in a bun.

Vivek Oberoi and Sonu Nigam

Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam on Monday reached the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. Sharing his feelings, Vivek Oberoi told ANI, "It's magical, spectacular. I have seen so many images of it. But when you see it before your eyes, it seems that you are watching something magical."

Malini Awasthi and Awanish K Awasthi

Folk singer Malini Awasthi and Awanish K Awasthi, advisor to Uttar Pradesh CM also attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Speaking to ANI, she said, "It's an overwhelming day. We were waiting for this day and it has finally arrived."

Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut was also among the celebs, who attended the ceremony. Kangana took to social media platform X to share a video of herself in which she is seen loudly chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. She captioned the post, "Ram aa gaye."

Kangana was seen in an ivory-coloured saree with a red coloured blouse. Kangana paired her saree with a red shawl. She completed her look with a statement layered necklace and left her curly hair tied in a pony.

Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher was also present at the ceremony. Upon reaching the temple, Anupam told ANI, "Historic! Wonderful! I had never seen such an atmosphere for Hindu religion ever before. This is bigger than Diwali. This is the real Diwali...Maryada Purushottam Ram symbolised goodness and a sense of sacrifice. Today, those sentiments can be seen here."

Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor, posed for a selfie outside Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Jubin Nautiyal

The ace singer was also seen attending the auspicious ceremony. He shared his experience of attending the event and told ANI, "I could see such energy, such self-confidence and so much love for Lord Ram. My mind is at peace, soul satisfied..."

Nitish Bharadwaj

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in the television series 'Mahabharat', arrived in Ayodhya on Monday for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ram Temple.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

