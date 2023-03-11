Sushmita Sen made an impressive return on the ramp after sustaining a heart attack. The Aarya actor stole the spotlight at Lakmé Fashion Week for designer Anushree Reddy, looking stunning in a yellow lehenga. The official Instagram handle of the fashion week shared a video of Sushmita. In a live session, Sushmita thanks Anushree Reddy, Lakmé Fashion Week for being supportive and encouraging. Needless to say, the actress look prettiest as she flaunted her million-dollar smile. Sushmita Sen Turns Showstopper at Lakmé Fashion Week! Actress, Who Recovered From a Heart Attack, Oozes Elegance As She Walks the Ramp in Style (View Pic & Video).

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)