Sushmita Sen has resumed work and how! The actress who recently recovered from a heart attack has hit the ramp in style. The beauty oozed elegance as she turned showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy at the Lakmé Fashion Week. Sushmita looked stunning in yellow lehenga; she completed her look with minimal jewels, hair left open and chic makeup. She was seen all smiles as she gracefully walked the ramp. Sushmita Sen Resumes Work Out Post Heart Surgery, Shares a Glimpse of Her Holi Celebration (View Pic).

Sushmita Sen Turns Showstopper At LFW 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Sheer Elegance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

