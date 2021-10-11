Swara Bhasker had filed a complaint against Twitter user and YouTube influencer Elvish Yadav alleging that he has been circulating objectionable remarks about her across social media platforms. She had filed complaint on October 10 at Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj police station. The Delhi Police had stated, “A criminal case has been registered under IPC Sec 354D (stalking), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sec 67 of IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form),” reports ANI. The actress recorded her statement today (October 11) at Patiala House Court in the case she filed against Elvish Yadav.

Swara Bhasker Records Statement At Patiala House Court

Swara Bhaskar records her statement at the Patiala House Court in the case she filed against one Elvish Yadav for targeting and maligning her image on social media. pic.twitter.com/ZZFLB93JMe — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 11, 2021

