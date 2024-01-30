Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser: Randeep Hooda’s Riveting Avatar Unveiled With a Thought-Provoking Question, Film Set To Hit Screens on March 22 (Watch Video)

Randeep Hooda's awaited film on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teases with a thought-provoking question: Traitor, Terrorist, or Hero? Set for a March 2024 release, the film sparks anticipation with an intriguing teaser.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 30, 2024

Randeep Hooda's upcoming film on freedom fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar unveils a gripping teaser. The sneak peek features the actor transforming into Veer Savarkar, posing the intriguing question – Traitor, Terrorist, or Hero? This sparks a compelling debate. Scheduled for a March 2024 release, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar promises an insightful portrayal. Watch the video below! Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda’s Directorial Stirs Controversy for Distorting History, Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Condemns Claims (Watch Videos).

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

