Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser: Randeep Hooda’s Riveting Avatar Unveiled With a Thought-Provoking Question, Film Set To Hit Screens on March 22 (Watch Video)

Randeep Hooda's upcoming film on freedom fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar unveils a gripping teaser. The sneak peek features the actor transforming into Veer Savarkar, posing the intriguing question – Traitor, Terrorist, or Hero? This sparks a compelling debate. Scheduled for a March 2024 release, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar promises an insightful portrayal. Watch the video below! Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda’s Directorial Stirs Controversy for Distorting History, Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Condemns Claims (Watch Videos).

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)