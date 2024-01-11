Shahid Kapoor is set to captivate audiences with his latest moves that are sure to get you grooving. Among his many fans, Kriti Sanon appears to be smitten with his killer dance style, and it's hard to disagree. Recently, Kriti shared a brief teaser of the song "Laal Peeli Akhiyaan" from their movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Shahid, clad in a stylish pitch-black coat, showcases his impressive dance prowess in this lively track. The full song is scheduled for release on January 12, so until then, savor this sneak peek. Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Film Title Revealed With Romantic Poster, Set To Release on February 9!.

Check Out The Sneak Peek Of Laal Peeli Akhiyaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

