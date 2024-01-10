Maddock Films has revealed the title of its highly anticipated movie, starring the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the announcement came alongside a captivating poster, featuring Shahid and Kriti in a romantic pose, seemingly on the verge of a kiss. Kriti Sanon shared the intriguing poster on her Instagram, captioning it, "This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya." The film is set to release on February 9, adding a romantic touch to Valentine's week. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Untitled Movie Will Be in Theatres on December 7, 2023.

