Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's upcoming romantic track ''Tum Se'' from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will charm audiences on February 2. Kriti recently shared a sneak peek of the song, hinting at its heartwarming appeal. The duo is seen sharing tender moments, including a kiss, amidst traditional attire at a family gathering. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Romances a Robot in His Upcoming Movie with Kriti Sanon (Watch Video).

Kriti Sanon Shares Glimpses Of Tum Se Track:

