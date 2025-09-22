Rhea Goenka Jalan the founder of Poshan Skincare and school friend of Aryan Khan, shared an exciting glimpse of the premiere night of Aryan’s Netflix directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, on her Instagram. Ahaan Panday was also spotted in the clip. She talked about the thrill of receiving the invite and experiencing her first-ever red carpet moment with friends. In her video, Rhea gave a detailed fit check, captured fun moments and highlighted SRK’s heartfelt speech at the event. She described how surreal it was to see her friends’ hard work come alive on screen and expressed immense pride. The video also offered a peek into the after-party, including a cute snapshot with Aryan and playful behind-the-scenes fun from the glamorous night. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Suhana Khan Calls Brother Aryan Khan ‘Always Number 1’ After Success of His Directorial Debut (See Post)

Rhea Goenka Jalan Shares Video on Instagram – Watch

