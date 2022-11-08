Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together for the first time in comic caper The Crew. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film will make audiences LOL. Reportedly, the film is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Farah Khan Pens a Funny Note on Her ‘Talented Friend’ Tabu’s Acting Skills as She Turns 52.

Tabu, Kareena and Kriti in The Crew:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)