Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The makers of Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty have released a new poster of the film, announcing that the trailer of the same will be out tomorrow (February 21).

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

'THE KASHMIR FILES' TRAILER ARRIVES TOMORROW... #TheKashmirFilesTrailer drops tomorrow [21 Feb 2022]... Directed by #VivekRanjanAgnihotri... In *cinemas* 11 March 2022... #TheKashmirFiles NEW POSTER... pic.twitter.com/DctqfJmgTh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2022

