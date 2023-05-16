Ever since its release, The Kerala Story has been making a lot of noise, for many reasons. The film starring Adah Sharma has been churning out great numbers at the Box Office. As per reports, the film earned Rs 147.04 crore beating Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar lifetime collection and it is the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2023. The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Weekend 2: Adah Sharma Starrer Mints Rs 136.74 Crore in India.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

#TheKeralaStory is not slowing down soon… Hits double digits on [second] Mon, HIGHER than [first] Mon - ₹ 10.03 cr… All set to cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Tue]… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr, Mon 10.30 cr. Total: ₹ 147.04 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/yJ7V8dpQuV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2023

