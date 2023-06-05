In The Night Manager's first season Anil Kapoor's character Shailendra 'Shelly' Rungta was still somewhat of a family man. But in Part 2 we see Shelly turn darker and more cautious of the people around him. As Aditya, who plays Shantanu 'Shaan' Sengupta gets close to Shelly and strikes a partnership with him. Both of them realise this friendship has dangerous outcomes and they need to deal with it carefully. The Night Manager: Anil Kapoor Reveals He Named His Own Character in Aditya Roy Kapur’s Disney+ Hotstar Show.

Watch The Nigth Manger 2 Trailer:

