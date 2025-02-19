Director Sandeep Singh has unveiled the first-look poster of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, featuring Rishab Shetty in the titular role. He writes, “Jai Bhavani! Jai Shivaji! Har Har Mahadev!!,” as he shares the poster on social media. On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, February 19, the makers revealed the poster, offering a glimpse into the legendary Maratha ruler’s legacy. The image captures Shetty in regal attire, standing with his back to the camera, gazing at a goddess’ idol, a portrayal that exudes both devotion and valour. The film, scheduled to be released on January 21, 2027, aims to bring Shivaji Maharaj’s inspiring story to the big screen with grandeur and authenticity. ‘The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’: Pritam and Prasoon Joshi Roped In for Rishab Shetty’s Historical Drama Directed by Sandeep Singh.

‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ First Look

