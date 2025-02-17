After the phenomenal success of his film Kantara, Rishab Shetty has some exciting projects in his lineup. The Sandalwood star, who is currently busy shooting for Kantara: Chapter 1 and Jai Hanuman, will also be seen playing the great Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sandeep Singh's historical drama The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the latest update, it was revealed that Pritam Chakraborty will be composing the music for the upcoming biopic. Well-known lyricist and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi has also been roped in for the project. The Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 21, 2027. ‘The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’: Rishab Shetty To Play the Legendary Warrior in Sandeep Singh’s Upcoming Film (View Poster).

Pritam and Prasoon Join Rishab Shetty’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Biopic

RISHAB SHETTY IN & AS 'CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ': SANDEEP SINGH SIGNS PRITAM - PRASOON JOSHI FOR THE FILM... Lyricist #PrasoonJoshi and music composer #Pritam will collaborate for the first time on #ThePrideOfBharat: #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. Directed by #SandeepSingh, the… pic.twitter.com/lgYo4QWB4s — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2025

