Tiger Shroff would be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor has dropped a pic of himself from the sets of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. He is seen showing off his ripped physique from the upcoming action entertainer and it is too hot to handle. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's High-Octane Action Film to Hit Theatres on Eid 2024!

Tiger Shroff In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)