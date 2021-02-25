Time To Dance is the upcoming film starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif in the lead, marking the latter’s debut in Bollywood. Directed by Stanley Menino D’Costa, the film revolves around a dance competition and how the lead pair’s lives unfold around it.

Watch The Trailer Of Time To Dance Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)