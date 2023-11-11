After pictures and videos of Vicky Kaif and Katrina Kaif from Amritpal Singh Bindra’s star-studded Diwali party surfaced online, here’s another one from another Diwali bash. Vicky was spotted along with Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari and Isabelle Kaif at director Kabir Khan’s residence for Diwali celebration. However, Katrina was not seen along with her family members for the occasion. Video of Vicky, Isabelle, Sharvari and Sunny posing together for the paparazzi has taken internet by storm. Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and More B-Town Stars Attend Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali Party in Style (View Pics & Watch Videos).

The Fabulous Four

