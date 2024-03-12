Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The Merry Christmas actress looked beyond beautiful in a polka-dot dress paired with an oversized jacket, sunglasses, and black boots. Katrina had a big smile after her fan gifted her a rose. On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif Shares a Few ‘Pondering’ Moments With Vijay Sethupathi Ahead of Film’s Release (View Pics).

Katrina Kaif's Fan Gifts Her A Rose At The Airport:

