Triptii Dimri is all over the internet after starring in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and she's quickly being hailed as India's new 'national crush'. Recently, we came across a video of the actress online which showcases her impressive dance moves. In the clip, Dimri grooves to Bollywood classics like Ranbir Kapoor's "Ghagra" from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Kareena Kapoor's "Bole Chudiyan" from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Clearly, she's not just a talented actress, but a skilled dancer as well! Have a look! Triptii Dimri Gives Major Christmas Outfit Inspo in Green Shimmery Backless Cut-Out Gown, See Her Stunning Pictures Here!

Triptii Dimri Dances to Ranbir Kapoor's Song "Ghagra":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Film Industry (@indianfilmindustrii)

Animal Star Tripti Grooves to "Bole Chudiyan":

