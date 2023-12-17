As the holiday season unfolds, Animal actress Triptii Dimri emerges as a fashion icon, offering Christmas outfit inspiration for 2023. Her recent appearance in a captivating dark green, shimmery, backless gown adorned with a daring thigh-high cut-out has ignited style aspirations. The actress, exuding elegance, paired this ensemble with flowing open hair and a classic glamorous makeup look. Accentuating her festive attire, Triptii elegantly accessorised with stunning green earrings. Her bold and alluring fashion statement sets the tone for a chic and glamorous Christmas celebration, capturing attention and providing fashion enthusiasts with a trendsetting vision for the festive season. Ananya Panday Sets Major Wedding Fashion Inspo in Shimmery Gold Lehenga, Check Out Pictures Here!

See Triptii Dimri's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)