Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra-starrer Vadh trailer was unveiled by the makers today. The 2.41 minute video takes us on an unpredictable tale, where Mishra is being questioned by a cop for a 'murder' he has committed. The film will see Neena-Sanjay's middle-class life trapped by a dark crime. The movie releases in theatres on December 9. Neena Gupta Urges People Not To Troll Someone For Wearing ‘Sexy’ Clothes (Watch Video).

Watch Vadh Trailer:

