Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Veteran star Neena Gupta is completely against judging someone on the basis of their clothes.

On Monday night, Neena took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen urging people to stop questioning each other's character over their dressing choices.

"Aisa lagta hai jo log sexy type kapde pehnte hai jaise maine abhi pehne hai woh aise hi bekar hote hai lekin main batadun maine Sanskrit me maine MPhil kar rakhi hai aur bhi bhaut kuch kiya hua hai toh kapde dekhkar kisi ko judge nahi karna chayie. Troll karne walo samjh lo (People who wear short sexy dresses are often judged and considered as useless.. this is not fair. Right now I am wearing a short dress and let me tell you that I have done MPhil in Sanskrit and have done many other great things in life.. so we should stop judging others," she said in Hindi in the clip.

Neena could be seen dressed up in a western outfit while making a humble appeal to her followers.

Neena's video has garnered a lot of appreciation from netizens.

"You are amazing," a social media user commented.

"I have always loved wearing a saree and making a bun with a big bindiya.. From the age of 22 till date I love wearing sarees.. I was always called " bahenji" in my office and made fun of.. But theek Hai.. Jiski jitni soch.. Uski utni hi pahoch.. Who cares," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba Masaba in the second season of 'Masaba Masaba'. She is also a part of 'Goodbye'. (ANI)

