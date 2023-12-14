Varun Dhawan, who is juggling between Atlee's VD18 and the Indian leg of Citadel, has reportedly signed a new film with his father, David Dhawan. Following their successful collaborations in Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No 1, the father-son duo will team up for an as-yet-untitled comedy entertainer. Sources suggest the film will begin filming in April 2024 and is currently in the early stages of development. An official announcement is still awaited. VD18: Sanya Malhotra Roped in For Cameo Opposite Varun Dhawan in Atlee's Production - Reports.

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan Team Up Again:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)