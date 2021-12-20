Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally shifted to their new apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. As the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of hers and Vicky's hands amidst a backdrop of a beach. She captioned the lovely image as 'Home'. Seems like the newlyweds are having a gala time enjoying a beach view from their new abode. FYI, it was during the weekend when VicKat had organised a puja for the new house.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story:

Katrina Kaif Instagram

