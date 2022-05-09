Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently in New York having a gala time in each other's company. Now, the husband-wife took to social media and shared pics from their fun time in NYC which will definitely drive away your Monday blues. In the clicks, the duo can be seen looking super stylish in casuals. In one of the photos shared by Kat, we see them binging on yummy pancakes. Have a look. Vicky Kaushal Wishes Happy Mother’s Day To Mom Veena Kaushal And Mom-In-Law Suzanne Turquotte, Shares Unseen Pictures From Wedding Festivities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

VicKat's Pancake Time:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)