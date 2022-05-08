On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Vicky Kaushal has shared some unseen pictures from the wedding festivities that features his mom Veena Kaushal and mom-in-law Suzanne Turquotte. The pictures are sure to make your day brighter. Mother’s Day 2022: Katrina Kaif Shares Pictures Of Her Mom Suzanne Turquotte, Mom-In-Law Veena Kaushal And Honours Them On The Special Occasion.

Vicky With Veena Kaushal And Suzanne Turquotte

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)