Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody, recently attended a wedding reception, effectively putting to rest their breakup gossip. The actress even shared a charming photo from the occasion on her Instagram stories, which quickly went viral. In a now-famous video, Shraddha is seen greeting the newlyweds with folded hands before embracing the hosts at the reception, exuding warmth and elegance. Dressed in a stunning beige lehenga, she was accompanied by Rahul, further fuelling ongoing speculation about their relationship. To note, their dating rumors began circulating last year after the duo was frequently seen together in public. Shraddha Kapoor and Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody Make Rare Public Appearance at Ahmedabad Airport (Watch Video).

Viral Video of Shraddha Kapoor & Rahul Mody at Wedding Reception

