Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has once again fuelled speculation about her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody after they were spotted together at Ahmedabad airport. The pair appeared to walk in close sync, with their harmonious movements amplifying rumours of a growing bond between them. Shraddha effortlessly radiated elegance in a pastel pink kurta paired with blue wide-leg jeans, embodying her signature style. Rahul, in a casual brown tee, blue jeans and white sneakers, complimented her. Although neither has confirmed their relationship, gossip about the two seeing each other continues to captivate fans and spark conversation. Shraddha Kapoor Twins With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody in Adorable Night Suits – See Their Cute Photo.

Shraddha Kapoor & Rahul Mody Papped Together

