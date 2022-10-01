Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha has earned quite a decent sum on its opening day at the box office. As the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial has managed to mint Rs 10.58 crore at the ticket window in India. The action thriller also stars Radhika Apte and Rohot Saraf in important roles. Vikram Vedha Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Dish Out A Sumptuous Cinematic Treat! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 1:

#VikramVedha has a shockingly low start on Day 1, despite super-strong word of mouth... National chains underperform, while mass circuits are below par... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground... Fri ₹ 10.58 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/GAq5BGgXj4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2022

