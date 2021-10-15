R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha is finally getting a Bollywood remake. The Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster stars Sail Ali Khan as the cop while Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing a gangster for the first time ever. The Tamil version had R Madhavan as the cop, while Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a gangster.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

HRITHIK ROSHAN IS BACK AS VIKRAM VEDHA BEGINS in UAE! Features #HR as gangster and #SaifAliKhan as a cop. September 30, 2022 release. #VikramVedha #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/DQGyH60lvS — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) October 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)