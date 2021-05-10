Veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are vacationing in Andaman and Nicobar islands. Picture from their trip has surfaced online, and is now going viral.

Check The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid Mohamed (@khalidmohamed9487)

Captain of The Boat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid Mohamed (@khalidmohamed9487)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)