Putting an end to speculations and unverified reports, Arshad Warsi confirmed that Welcome 3 is indeed in the works and he is part of the movie. According to HT City, Arshad Warsi revealed exciting details about the film. Speaking about the project, he expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the grand scale and larger-than-life nature of the film. Joining Warsi in this highly anticipated comedy extravaganza are Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, and a stellar cast. The anticipation for Welcome 3 is soaring as fans eagerly await the hilarity and entertainment that the film promises to deliver. Welcome 3 Cast: Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal To Reunite, Will Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Join Them?