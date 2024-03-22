Yodha has crossed the Rs 25 crore mark at the box office! The action thriller, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, hit theaters on March 15. Since its release, the film has garnered decent collections in India. As of now, the total collections for the film in the past seven days stand at Rs 26.09 crore. Yodha Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra’s Action Thriller Sees a Decline in Earnings on Its Sixth Day, Mints a Total of Rs 24.14 Crore in India.

Yodha Movie Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

