In its sixth day since release, Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra witnessed a decline in its box office earnings. The action thriller, which initially showed promising figures, experienced a dip in collections. Yodha earned Rs 2.16 crore on day six, which has been the lowest since the film’s release. The total collection of Yodha stands at Rs 24.14 crore in India. Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance at Film Screening (Watch Video).

Yodha Movie Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

