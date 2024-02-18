Yodha, the action thriller directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, stars Sidharth Malhotra in the leading role. The makers have dropped a new poster of the leading actor, appearing him in an intense look. This intriguing new poster from Yodha has been unveiled ahead of the film’s teaser launch, which is happening tomorrow (February 19). Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Unveils Gravity-Defying FIRST Look; Teaser for Upcoming Action Film To Be Out on February 19 (Watch Video).

Sidharth Malhotra In Yodha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

