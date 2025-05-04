The much-awaited sixth season of Cooku with Comali (CWC) will launch this Saturday at 8 PM on Vijay TV, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to viewers. The hit Tamil reality show, known for its perfect blend of cooking and comedy, will feature a new set of contestants who promise to keep audiences hooked. This season is expected to deliver a unique mix of celebrity chefs and comalis who are sure to add both fun and flavour to the competition. Confirmed participants include TV star Shabana Shajahan, seasoned actress Priya Raman, filmmaker-actor Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, and the rising talent Umair Ibn Lateef. These names were officially revealed by Vijay TV through their social media platforms. While the full lineup has yet to be disclosed, there are speculations that Madhumitha, known for her role in the popular show Ethirneechal, might be joining the exciting cook-off, although this remains unconfirmed. The complete list of contestants is expected to be unveiled following the show's grand launch. Babil Khan Insta Post Row: Harshvardhan Rane Comes Out in Actor’s Support, Advises Him To Stay Away From ‘Events and After Parties’.

Cooking Reality Show Set To Premiere With New Contestants

