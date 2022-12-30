With the arrest of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate on the basis of human trafficking, more information has come forward. Revealed by the authorities themselves, Andrew Tate and his brother were accused by six victims who alleged that they trafficked them. Accusing the brothers of keeping them captive and forcing to produce pornography under threats of violence, this isn't the first time the social media influencers have been accused of the same crime. Andrew Tate and Brother Tristian Taken to Police Custody in Romania Under Charges of Human Trafficking and Rape Investigation (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

DIICOT say in a statement that at least 6 victims had come forward to allege they were trafficked by Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate. They say they were kept captive in houses, where they were sexually assaulted and forced to produce pornography under threats of physical violence. pic.twitter.com/N2oXBnwIdv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2022

