Former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian Tate were recently arrested and taken into police custody in Romania under the charges of human trafficking. According to reports, the Controversial online influencer is also arrested for a rape investigation. The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April. Andrew Tate Arrest Sparks Meme Fest! Netizens Share Funny Memes Trolling Tate’s Arrest After His Twitter War With Greta Thunberg.

Watch Video, Here:

BREAKING: Andrew Tate and brother Tristan arrested in Romania in human trafficking probe pic.twitter.com/b5eaZrErAb — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2022

