Grayson Chrisley was recently injured in a car crash and was rushed to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, reports PEOPLE. The Chrisley Knows Best star was reportedly unable to recall anytging from the accident, revealed the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The accident took place days before his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s sentencing in bank fraud and tax evasion case. The couple’s sentencing was initially scheduled for October 6, but was later moved to November 21. TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Meets With an Accident in Germany.

Grayson Chrisley Accident

